George W. Bush's Daughter To Give Commencement Address At Trine

ANGOLA - Barbara Pierce Bush, the daughter of former President George W. Bush, will deliver the address at Trine University's 134th Commencement ceremony on May 4.

She is a humanitarian, co-founder and board chair of Global Health Corps (GHC.)

GHC mobilizes a global community of young leaders to build the movement for health equity. The organization was founded in 2009 by six 20-somethings who wanted to engage their generation in solving the world's biggest health challenges. Bush and her co-founders were united by the belief that health is a human right and that their generation must build a world where this is realized.

Since that time, GHC has placed nearly 1,000 young leaders on the front lines of health equity in Burundi, Uganda, Tanzania, Malawi, Rwanda, Zambia and the United States.

Prior to GHC, Bush worked in educational programming at the Smithsonian Institution's Cooper-Hewitt, National Design Museum, where she supported design-thinking programs for high school students and faculty across the U.S. She has worked with Red Cross Children's Hospital in South Africa and UNICEF in Botswana.

"As a person who made a significant positive impact on the world at large while still in her 20s, Barbara Pierce Bush represents the hopes and ideals we hold for Trine University graduates," said Earl D. Brooks II, Ph.D., university president. "Her experiences and insights, as both the daughter and granddaughter of United States Presidents and from her humanitarian work after college, will be an inspiration to the Trine University Class of 2019 as they begin their own careers and lives."

The Commencement ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. May 4, in the Keith E. Busse/Steel Dynamics Inc. Athletic Recreation Center on Trine's main campus.

Everyone is welcome to attend Trine University's Commencement