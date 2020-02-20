George Zimmerman Sues Buttigieg And Warren Over Trayvon Martin Tweets

Listen to a radio version of this story.

George Zimmerman is suing democratic presidential candidates Pete Buttigieg and Elizbeth Warren for defamation over tweets they posted about Trayvon Martin, according to court documents.

Zimmerman filed a lawsuit Tuesday seeking $265 million. He's claiming that both Buttigieg and Warren defamed him in tweets they posted on Feb. 5th, which would have been Trayvon Martin's 25th birthday.

In the lawsuit, Zimmerman accuses the candidates of damaging his reputation in order to quote “bolster their standings amongst African-American voters.”

Buttigieg’s tweet reads, “Trayvon Martin would have been 25 today. How many 25th birthdays have been stolen from us by white supremacy, gun violence, prejudice, and fear? #BlackLivesMatter.”

Part of Warren’s tweet about Martin reads “...He should still be with us today. We need to end gun violence and racism…”

Zimmerman shot and killed 17-year-old Trayvon Martin, an unarmed black teenager.. He claimed it was a case of self defense.

Zimmerman was acquitted of the murder in 2013.

