Gillibrand Holding A Michigan Town Hall

Democratic presidential hopeful Kirsten Gillibrand holds a televised town hall meeting in Metro Detroit today.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer will join Gillibrand at another event in the state.

Gillibrand’s town hall meeting in Auburn Hills will be taped and broadcast tonight on M-S-N-B-C.

The Democrat formed a presidential exploratory committee earlier this year and just made it official over the weekend that she is running. She argues that she has a history of finding common political ground that would position her well for a run against Donald Trump.

Gillibrand says she also favors progressive issues like the so-called Green New Deal and Medicare for All.

She’ll also attend a meet-and-greet event at a Clawson café with Governor Whitmer, who Gillibrand campaigned for last year.

Gillibrand gained a reputation in Congress for fighting against sexual misconduct, but has also been criticized for her handling of harassment allegations against one of her former aides.