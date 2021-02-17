Girls Rock Indianapolis is a one-week summer camp that teaches young musicians songwriting and how to play different instruments. Campers have that week to form a band, write a song and perform it on a Saturday showcase.

Today on All IN we talk to leaders at Girls Rock Indy to find out more about their hopes to build self-confidence, self-expression and social awareness in the campers. We also talk to one of the camp's young musicians about their experience, and the road to their performance at the end of the program.

Produced by Tim Brouk.

Guests:

Michelle Marti

Board President and Camp Director, Girls Rock Indy

Marissa Smith-Kenny

Board Vice President and Marketing Chair, Girls Rock Indy

Jaxon West

Programming Chair, Girls Rock Indy

Pasha Anderson

Camper, Girls Rock Indy