Giuliani Urges Pressure, Even Threats, For MI Legislature To Award Electoral Votes To Trump

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer is urging Michigan Republican activists to pressure, even threaten, the GOP-controlled Legislature to award the state’s 16 electoral votes to Trump despite Democrat Joe Biden’s 154,000-vote victory. Rudy Giuliani made baseless claims of “massive fraud, all over the country,” before he was expected to testify before a Republican-led legislative committee Wednesday night. Attorney General William Barr has declared the U.S. Justice Department uncovered no evidence of widespread voter fraud that could change the outcome of the 2020 election. GOP legislative leaders have said they will not try to steal electors from Biden.