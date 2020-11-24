Giving Tuesday Is December 1st

Giving Tuesday is an opportunity for people around the world to stand together in unity--to use their individual power of generosity to come together to make an impact and remain connected in these socially distant times.

People can show their giving spirit in a variety of ways. Whether it’s helping a neighbor, advocating for an issue, sharing a skill, or giving to causes, every act of generosity counts. If you can, WVPE urges you to support your local NPR station through this link. On December 1st, WVPE will have our phone lines open for donations as well at 888 889 9269.

This year on Giving Tuesday, WVPE is also working to allow listener-members a chance to help out other nonprofits. When you donate to WVPE on Giving Tuesday you can designate another charitable organization of your choice that you would like to see have access to airtime on WVPE. The top three organizations mentioned by donors will have a chance to get the word out about the good works they are doing over our airwaves.

Thanks for your generosity.