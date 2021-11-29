Giving Tuesday - How You Can Help By Shelli Harmon-Baker • 33 minutes ago ShareTweetEmail Kent Fulmer spoke with these organizations to talk about the help they need for Giving Tuesday, November 30th. Listen Listening... / 6:00 Marijo Martinec of Food Bank of Northern Indiana Listen Listening... / 6:00 Juan Constantino of La Casa de Amistad Listen Listening... / 4:43 Nicole MacLaughlin from Faith In Indiana Tags: Food Bank of Northern IndianaLa Casa de AmistadFaith in Indianagiving tuesdayShareTweetEmail