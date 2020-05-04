#GivingTuesdayNow: Socially Distanced But Unified In Support

By Diane Daniels May 4, 2020

Even as we practice physical distancing, we can remain connected through kindness and generosity even without physical proximity. There is no reason that our physical separation means we can’t provide the financial, emotional and social supports that nurture our families and communities. If you are in a position to lend your support to WVPE today, please consider making a donation here. 

Even in times of economic crisis, we each have a deep reserve of generosity, which we can deploy in myriad ways to make a difference--your time, your kindness, your skills, your voice are all things you can give in addition to charitable donations.

Tags: 
Giving Tuesday Now
Feature

Related Content

Power Public Radio Through A Pandemic - #GivingTuesdayNow

By Diane Daniels May 4, 2020

At a time when we are all experiencing the pandemic, generosity is what brings people of all races, faiths, and political views together across the globe. Generosity gives everyone the power to make a positive change in the lives of others and is a fundamental value anyone can act on. Today is about that generosity. Give if you can. And WVPE would encourage you to support your location NPR station with a donation here.

Giving Tuesday Now - Unprecedented Times Call For Unprecedented Support

By Diane Daniels May 4, 2020

#GivingTuesdayNow: You Power Public Radio

By Diane Daniels May 4, 2020

You are the community that powers public radio. WVPE and NPR’s network of local stations around the country are made possible because of donations from people like you.

Giving Tuesday Now: Your Generosity Powers Information, Entertainment, Inspiration

By Diane Daniels May 4, 2020

#GivingTuesdayNow is a day for people to stand together to rally around the causes they care about. Show your appreciation for the vital news coverage you depend on by donating to WVPE today. Click this link to show your support.

 

"Giving Tuesday Now" Is May 5th

By Diane Daniels May 4, 2020

Giving Tuesday Now is a new global day of giving and unity on  May 5, 2020 – in addition to the regularly scheduled Dec. 1, 2020 #GivingTuesday. It's an emergency response to the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19.