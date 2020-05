#GivingTuesdayNow is an opportunity for people around the world to stand together in unity--to use their individual power of generosity to remain connected and heal.

● People can show their generosity in a variety of ways during #GivingTuesdayNow:

whether it’s helping a neighbor, advocating for an issue, sharing a skill, or giving to

causes, every act of generosity counts. WVPE urges you to support your local NPR station through this link.