"Going Pro" campaign encourages Michiganders to pursue skilled trades careers

Michigan’s Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II kicked off a media campaign to convince more Michiganders to obtain college degrees or professional certifications.

The “Going Pro” campaign is aimed at increasing the percentage of Michiganders with post-secondary credentials.

Gilchrist says Michigan will need to fill more than a half million skilled trades jobs between now and 2026.

“We need more people in Michigan to be prepared to take on these jobs,” says Gilchrist. “We have no shortage of hard working people. We have no shortage of intelligent people. We have no shortage of talented people. But the opportunities have not yet been equitably distributed.”

Gilchrist says big gaps remain between what the Whitmer administration is asking for to fund education and job training programs and what the Legislature is proposing.

