Mother-daughter duo Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen E. Laine renovated their first home in 2007 with determination, patience, and a little help from YouTube. A few years later, they founded Two Chicks and a Hammer, an Indianapolis-based home renovation company. Then HGTV came knocking. And today “Good Bones,” a TV show that chronicles each of their home transformations, is airing its fifth season.

We talk to the stars of “Good Bones” about their mission to revitalize Indianapolis one home at a time. We hear about their journey to the small screen, what impact the national show has had on the community, and what projects are keeping the ladies busy today.

Produced by Maggie Gelon.

Guests:

Mina Starsiak Hawk

Host, "Good Bones"; Founder, Two Chicks and a Hammer

Karen E. Laine

Host, "Good Bones"; Founder, Two Chicks and a Hammer