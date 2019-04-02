Google Plus joins MySpace in the social network graveyard

Back in 2011, Marketplace reported that just as MySpace seemed to be dying, Google was jumping into the social network fray with Google Plus. Now, not even eight years later, Google is pulling the plug on the platform. When it launched almost eight years ago, Google Plus looked like it could be a Facebook killer — chief executive Mark Zuckerberg reportedly put Facebook's headquarters on "lockdown" the day it launched. But despite what looked like competitive advantages, Google Plus never really caught on.