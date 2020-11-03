GOP Candidate For Indiana Attorney General Has COVID-19

By TOM DAVIES Associated Press 41 minutes ago

Todd Rokita

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The campaign of former U.S. Rep. Todd Rokita says the Republican candidate for Indiana attorney general has tested positive for COVID-19 after developing "some symptoms." Rokita's campaign said in a statement Tuesday that Rokita is doing well and working from home. The campaign says Rokita was exposed to the virus by someone unconnected to any campaign activities. He faces Democratic candidate Jonathan Weinzapfel, a former Evansville mayor, in Tuesday's most-contested statewide campaign for this year's election. The campaign says Rokita will watch Tuesday's election returns at home with his family.

 

Todd Rokita
Indiana
Attorney general
Covid-19
