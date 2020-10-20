Goshen Athletics To Restart Gradually Amid COVID-19

Listen to a broadcast version of this story.

Last week, Goshen College announced that it would pause athletics in light of rising COVID-19 cases on campus. On Monday, Oct. 19, officials released a reopening plan for the college’s sports teams and facilities.

In a campus update, Interim Athletic Director Erica Albertin and Dean of Students Gilberto Perez Jr. said the restart would be gradual and program-specific.

Women’s soccer and cross country will resume practice and competition beginning Tuesday, Oct. 20. However, women’s volleyball, men’s soccer and men’s and women’s basketball won’t resume until the health of their teams meets Crossroads League requirements.

According to the update, the college’s Rec-Fitness Center will also reopen on Tuesday. Masks are required and will be enforced in the weight room by the installation of security cameras.

Perez and Albertin also said in the update that they are working with Goshen Family Physicians on recovery and return-to-play protocols for student-athletes who have had COVID-19.

