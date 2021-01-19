Goshen City Council Passes Resolution "Supporting Domestic Tranquility"

In response to the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, the Goshen City Council voted to pass a resolution “supporting domestic tranquility” at its meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

The resolution condemns “any and all efforts to intimidate, threaten, or use physical force as a means to control public policy or the legislative process.” It was co-sponsored by Republican Councilman Doug Nisley and Democratic Councilwoman Julia King.

“Doug and I disagree on a lot of things, which is why I actually reached out to him," King said. "We have to have an open exchange of ideas, but we have to do it in a way that is non-threatening.”

Nisley agreed, saying he would be the first to defend people’s right to voice their opinions “peacefully and respectfully.”

“This is not a Republican or Democratic issue," he said. "It is about doing business for all the people, without intimidation or violence.”

All seven council members voted in favor of the resolution.

