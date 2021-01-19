Goshen City Council Passes Resolution "Supporting Domestic Tranquility"

Credit City of Goshen, Indiana

In response to the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, the Goshen City Council voted to pass a resolution “supporting domestic tranquility” at its meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

The resolution condemns “any and all efforts to intimidate, threaten, or use physical force as a means to control public policy or the legislative process.” It was co-sponsored by Republican Councilman Doug Nisley and Democratic Councilwoman Julia King.

 

“Doug and I disagree on a lot of things, which is why I actually reached out to him," King said. "We have to have an open exchange of ideas, but we have to do it in a way that is non-threatening.”

 

Nisley agreed, saying he would be the first to defend people’s right to voice their opinions “peacefully and respectfully.”

 

“This is not a Republican or Democratic issue," he said. "It is about doing business for all the people, without intimidation or violence.”

 

All seven council members voted in favor of the resolution.

 

Goshen City Council
attack on U.S. capitol
domestic tranquility resolution
Local

Related Content

No One Shows Up For 'Stop The Steal' Rally At Indiana Statehouse Sunday

By Brandon Smith Jan 17, 2021
(Brandon Smith/IPB News)

No one showed up Sunday for a “Stop The Steal” rally at the Indiana Statehouse despite FBI warnings of armed protests planned for all 50 state capitols.

Indiana Heavy Metal Guitarist Photographed At Capitol Riot Charged

By Associated Press Jan 18, 2021
ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The FBI says a heavy metal guitarist who was photographed with the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol and is accused of spraying police officers with a pepper-based bear spray irritant has been arrested. The agency says Jon Ryan Schaffer turned himself in Sunday after he was featured on an FBI poster seeking the public's help in identifying rioters.

Bond Revoked For NW Indiana Man Charged In Capitol Riots

By Associated Press Jan 16, 2021
SAUL LOEB/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES

HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — A federal magistrate has revoked the bond for a northwest Indiana man awaiting sentencing in a gang-related case after the FBI charged him for allegedly taking part in the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol. The magistrate granted the federal government’s motion Thursday to revoke bond for 32-year-old Kash Lee Kelly. The Times of Northwest Indiana reports the government’s request came after the FBI charged the Hammond man with unlawful entry to a restricted area and other charges for allegedly joining Donald Trump supporters in storming the U.S. Capitol.