Goshen College Student-Athlete Responds To Athletics Pause

Credit Photo courtesy of Goshen College

Wesley Beck went into the fall athletic season knowing that it wouldn’t be normal.

“I think if other people went in with the same kind of understanding that things could be very different, then I think they shouldn’t really have been too surprised," Beck said.

 

On Tuesday, Oct. 13, Goshen College announced that it would pause athletics for at least a week, following a rise in COVID-19 cases on campus.

Beck plays tennis for Goshen College, and said that student-athletes have largely been in support of the decision, which came after the school’s COVID-19 cases started to rise last weekend. 

“Really, the biggest opposition is going to be from people who are in season now," Beck said. "And that’s completely understandable.”

 

Sporting events scheduled for this week, including women's volleyball at Indiana Wesleyan, men's soccer at Saint Francis and men's soccer at Bethel, will be rescheduled when athletics restart. 

Beck is also one of three students on the school’s pandemic task force. He hopes that by pausing athletics and controlling cases now, the school can ultimately prolong the fall season. 

“Keeping the larger goal in mind, which is, you know, safety of students, I think it is the right decision, [to] make sure everything is okay, that it's under control, and then we can always resume that later,” Beck said.

Goshen College will decide whether to restart athletics on Monday, Oct. 19.

Goshen College Pausing Athletics Through Oct. 19 Due To COVID-19

By Diane Daniels Oct 13, 2020
Brian Yoder Schlabach

Goshen College has posted on its social media sites and online that COVID-19 has sidelined athletic activity at the college through Oct. 19.

(You can read more from the posting on Goshen College's website below.) 

Holcomb: Indiana Staying At Stage 5 With Face Coverings, Dr. Box Has COVID-19

By Diane Daniels & Brandon Smith 2 hours ago
Provided by the State of Indiana

Gov. Eric Holcomb and state officials announced that in spite of surging COVID-19 cases, the state will remain at Stage 5 in the reopening plan with face masks still required. This will be in place through mid-November, however, Gov. Holcomb says he will revisit this next week. 

Today Dr. Kris Box, the state's top health official, announced she has tested positive for COVID-19. Her daughter and grandson have the virus as well. Gov. Holcomb and other state officials will be tested for COVID-19 Wednesday afternoon as a precaution following Box's positive test. Holcomb says he will quarantine until he gets the results of his test. Box says she is asymptomatic so far. 

Holcomb says that large gatherings aren't the problem, but rather small gatherings like weddings, funerals, house parties, etc. He says Hoosiers becoming complacent about the virus is the "literal definiation of whistling past the graveyard." He also said that "wearing a mask is a lay up." 

He says that the state will be putting more effort toward trying to help counties that are in orange or red on the state's COVID-19 map. As of Wednesday, counties in our area that are now in orange include Elkhart, LaGrange, Kosciusko and Starke. Supports that may be offered to such counties include help with more testing and contact tracing. 

State health officials also announced there has been a technical issue with the dashboard and there may be a surge of unreported numbers coming in the future. 