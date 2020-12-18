Goshen Health Administers First Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine

By Diane Daniels 3 hours ago

Medical Assistant Theah Strader gives Goshen Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Dan Nafziger the COVID-19 vaccine.
Credit Image provided by Goshen Health

Today Goshen Health announced it administered its first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. 

(You can read the release below.) 

GOSHEN, Ind., December 18, 2020 – Today, the opening day for COVID-19 vaccinations at Goshen Health, was booked full with 292 vaccine appointments. Among the first to receive the vaccination were doctors, nurses and therapists – Colleagues and providers that are directly responsible for the care of COVID-19 patients. 

“We are grateful healthcare workers have been prioritized for first access. This virus can have serious, life-threatening complications. There is no way to know in advance how it will affect you, your friends or your loved ones. With a 95 percent effective rate, the vaccine is the safest way to build protection for all,” said Dr. Dan Nafziger, Goshen Hospital Chief Medical Officer and Infectious Disease Specialist. “Through the hard work of many people we have an excellent vaccine that was made in record time without skipping any of the usual safety steps.”

“This is a monumental day. To see our Colleagues coming in for their vaccination appointments is truly moving. COVID-19 vaccines are the safest way to stop the spread of this virus and I am so glad that healthcare workers are the first to receive this protection. We are encouraging all of our Colleagues to get vaccinated and we urge the community to follow suit as soon as it is publicly available,” Randy Christophel, President and CEO of Goshen Health.

On December 17, Goshen Health received 975 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and the health system anticipates receiving weekly shipments from here forward. Additional vaccines will be available in the coming weeks. 

Vaccination scheduling for community members is anticipated for January. A registration announcement will be shared through traditional and social media.

Tags: 
Goshen Health
Covid-19
Vaccine
Local

