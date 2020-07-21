Goshen Health Chief Med. Officer: "We Don’t Know Whether Their Lungs Will Ever Go Back To Normal"

By Diane Daniels 17 seconds ago

 

File photo of testing in Merrillville, IN
Credit Justin Hicks/WVPE

Goshen Health is reporting that it is still seeing high positivity rates for COVID-19 cases.

 

Goshen Health is seeing a 13.7% positivity rate, while the state of Indiana is seeing a positivity rate of 9%.

 

Below is a statement from Goshen Health on the situation.

 

“We are not just concerned with deaths from COVID-19. We’re concerned about every positive COVID-19 patient. Even though many people are recovering, we don’t know yet what the long-term consequences of the virus are,” said Dr. Dan Nafziger, Goshen Hospital Chief Medical Officer and Infectious Disease Specialist. “Some patients are developing strokes, blood clots and chronic fatigue. I know of people younger and healthier than I am who are now spending months recovering from this virus. We don’t know whether their lungs will ever go back to normal. This is why we take this virus so seriously – and urge everyone in the community to as well.” 