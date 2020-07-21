Goshen Health Chief Med. Officer: "We Don’t Know Whether Their Lungs Will Ever Go Back To Normal"

“We are not just concerned with deaths from COVID-19. We’re concerned about every positive COVID-19 patient. Even though many people are recovering, we don’t know yet what the long-term consequences of the virus are,” said Dr. Dan Nafziger, Goshen Hospital Chief Medical Officer and Infectious Disease Specialist. “Some patients are developing strokes, blood clots and chronic fatigue. I know of people younger and healthier than I am who are now spending months recovering from this virus. We don’t know whether their lungs will ever go back to normal. This is why we take this virus so seriously – and urge everyone in the community to as well.”