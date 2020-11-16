Goshen Health Puts Out A Plea For More Staff To Cope With COVID-19 Crisis

Late Monday afternoon Goshen Health described its staffing situation as "critical." The health provider is asking people with medical backgrounds or training to contact the facility directly to provide if they can provide any staffing help.

GOSHEN, Ind., November 16, 2020 – The number of patients on the COVID-19 unit is slightly less than last week, at 39 today.

“Many healthcare workers are exhausted. We don’t have enough people to meet our staffing needs and it’s heart-breaking for providers to lose patients whose lives they are trying desperately to save,” said Dr. Dan Nafziger, Goshen Hospital Chief Medical Officer and Infectious Disease Specialist. “In addition, we continue to be concerned about having to postpone important surgeries because COVID-19 patients are filling our intensive care unit beds. We need everyone to do everything they can to reduce the spread of this virus – wear a mask when you’re around people not in your household, avoid gatherings, reconsider your Thanksgiving plans, attend church online. Please stay home as much as you can to protect yourself and others.”

To help with the staffing needs, people in the community with a medical background or training are encouraged to contact Goshen Health at (574) 364-2626 or careers@GoshenHealth.com.

“We believe there are skilled people in our community who could help us weather this pandemic together,” said Randy Christophel, President and CEO of Goshen Health. “We invite you to consider if you are someone who could make a difference at this crucial point in time.”

Below is COVID-19 activity for Goshen Health as of November 16, going back to March 11.

Testing:

21,030 tests completed

3,093 positive test results (overall positivity rate of 15%)

17,564 negative test results

270 outstanding test results

Hospitalizations:

475 hospital admissions

437 hospital discharges

50 confirmed COVID-19 positive related mortalities

These numbers are updated daily Monday to Friday at GoshenHealth.com.