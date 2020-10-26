Goshen Health Reports More COVID-19 Patients On Ventilators & More Deaths

By Diane Daniels 1 hour ago

Credit Photo provided courtesy of Goshen Health

Goshen Health is reporting more patients needing ventilators due to COVID-19. The hospital is also reporting it saw more deaths from the virus last week as compared with any previous week during the pandemic. 

(You can read the entire release from Goshen Health below.) 

 

GOSHEN, Ind., October 26, 2020 – Goshen Hospital reports a higher number of COVID-19 patients particularly those requiring ventilators. Overall, the number of patients has remained in the mid-20s from last week and through the weekend. This last week saw a total of 6 deaths, the highest number by far for any week.

“With the colder weather on the way, we continue to worry that more people gathered indoors will increase the spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. Dan Nafziger, Goshen Hospital Chief Medical Officer and Infectious Disease Specialist. “By now all the precautions may be like second nature to some of us – and to others, they may be a constant struggle. But please know, your efforts do make a difference – wearing a mask, handwashing and physically distancing. Most of our homes aren’t large enough to entertain more than a few people indoors. Staying home if you’re not feeling well is also critically important this cold and flu season – and having a COVID test if the situation warrants it. This has been – and continues to be – a very challenging time for all of us – as individuals, families, medical professionals and communities.”

Dr. Nafziger added, “Many people are worried about how they will deal with feeling more isolated during the winter. Being outside can be critical to our emotional health. Pay attention to how you’re feeling and talk to your provider if you begin to feel depressed. And, reach out to your friends and family who may need your phone call, text or email to remind them you care. We’re still in the middle of this pandemic, but we’re not alone.”

Below is COVID-19 activity for Goshen Health as of October 26, going back to March 11.

Testing:
18,559 tests completed
2,397 positive test results (overall positivity rate of 13.1%)
15,890 negative test results
202 outstanding test results

Hospitalizations:
356 hospital admissions
330 hospital discharges
40 confirmed COVID-19 positive related mortalities

These numbers are updated daily Monday to Friday at GoshenHealth.com.

Tags: 
Goshen Health
Covid-19
Local
ventilators
deaths

