Goshen Health Seeing Improvement In COVID-19 Situation In Elkhart County

By Diane Daniels 40 minutes ago

FILE
Credit (Justin Hicks/IPB News)

Goshen Health issued information today indicating that the health care provider is seeing some improvement in the COVID-19 situation in Elkhart County. The Indiana State Dept. of Health continues to offer free COVID-19  testing this week in Elkhart County. 

 

You can learn more about testing sites here. 

(You can read more from Goshen Health below.) 

GOSHEN, Ind., August 4, 2020 – Below is COVID-19 activity for Goshen Health as of August 3, going back to March 11. 

Testing:
11,145 tests completed
1,414 positive test results (overall positivity rate of 13.3%)
9,177 negative test results
505 outstanding test results

Hospitalizations:
196 hospital admissions
186 hospital discharges
20 confirmed COVID-19 positive related mortalities

“At this point, we’re seeing a decrease in the percent of positive cases, and the number of patients hospitalized is relatively steady,” said Dr. Dan Nafziger, Goshen Hospital Chief Medical Officer and Infectious Disease Specialist. “The overall number of positive tests is lower in part due to delays in test results – but they may also be related to more people wearing masks more consistently in public.”  

“We appreciate how seriously our community is taking the precautions of physical distancing, wearing masks, handwashing and staying home when sick,” said Randy Christophel, Goshen Health President and Chief Executive Officer. “We continue to feel supported by our community, which encourages us in our work.”

All South Bend And PHM Students To Start School Year Virtually

By Annacaroline Caruso 13 hours ago
KIMBERLY FARMER / UNSPLASH

Two more school corporations in Michiana approved back-to-school plans Monday night. Both South Bend and Penn-Harris-Madison schools will start the year virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Indiana School Temporarily Closes After Positive Virus Test

By Associated Press Aug 3, 2020
(LAUREN CHAPMAN/IPB NEWS)

ELWOOD, Ind. (AP) — A central Indiana school is shutting down two days after opening after at least one staffer tested positive for COVID-19. Other districts in the state also are reporting positive coronavirus tests among students and employees. The Indianapolis Star reports that Elwood Junior Senior High School temporarily is closing this week. Several other people are in quarantine. The district says no students were believed to have been in close contact with the staff members.

Coronavirus: Eviction Ban Extended, Indiana To Borrow From Fed For Unemployment Fund

By Lauren Chapman Aug 3, 2020
(Justin Hicks/IPB News)

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 69 additional confirmed deaths over the last week, bringing the state’s total to 2,775. The state announced nearly 68,000 total confirmed cases, with more than 769,000 Hoosiers tested.