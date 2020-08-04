Goshen Health Seeing Improvement In COVID-19 Situation In Elkhart County

Goshen Health issued information today indicating that the health care provider is seeing some improvement in the COVID-19 situation in Elkhart County. The Indiana State Dept. of Health continues to offer free COVID-19 testing this week in Elkhart County.

You can learn more about testing sites here.

(You can read more from Goshen Health below.)

GOSHEN, Ind., August 4, 2020 – Below is COVID-19 activity for Goshen Health as of August 3, going back to March 11.

Testing:

11,145 tests completed

1,414 positive test results (overall positivity rate of 13.3%)

9,177 negative test results

505 outstanding test results

Hospitalizations:

196 hospital admissions

186 hospital discharges

20 confirmed COVID-19 positive related mortalities

“At this point, we’re seeing a decrease in the percent of positive cases, and the number of patients hospitalized is relatively steady,” said Dr. Dan Nafziger, Goshen Hospital Chief Medical Officer and Infectious Disease Specialist. “The overall number of positive tests is lower in part due to delays in test results – but they may also be related to more people wearing masks more consistently in public.”

“We appreciate how seriously our community is taking the precautions of physical distancing, wearing masks, handwashing and staying home when sick,” said Randy Christophel, Goshen Health President and Chief Executive Officer. “We continue to feel supported by our community, which encourages us in our work.”