Goshen High School suspends wrestling program after students, a coach test positive for COVID-19

Goshen High School is suspending its wrestling program for at least 10 days after multiple students and a coach tested positive for COVID-19.

In a news release, the district says head wrestling coach Jim Pickard told administration about the positive tests Monday. Several other wrestling team members have COVID symptoms but have not yet tested positive.

The program will be shut down for 10 days counting from its last activity on Saturday, Dec. 4. Once the program restarts, Indiana High School Athletic Association rules say wrestlers need at least four days of practice before the team can compete.

Under those guidelines, Goshen will resume wrestling competitions during the week of Dec. 20. Events may be made up later.

Wrestling Kids Camp is also postponed until Dec. 20 and will make up missing dates.

In the release, the district encouraged “everyone in the community” to get vaccinated and wear masks to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Contact Jakob at jlazzaro@wvpe.org or follow him on Twitter at @JakobLazzaro.

If you appreciate this kind of journalism on your local NPR station, please support it by donating here.