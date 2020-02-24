Goshen Hospital Officials Open Time Capsule, Find Old Documents And News Articles

Some of the items found inside a time capsule from Goshen Hospital.
A time capsule found inside a wall at Goshen Hospital was opened Monday in front of a room packed with community members and faculty.

Hospital officials came across the time capsule recently during some construction. The capsule was  placed in the original entrance of the building in 1954.

Inside the capsule were some invitations to the groundbreaking of the hospital, old news articles from the Elkhart Truth and the Goshen News, planning documents, and two pennies.

Randy Christophel is the President and CEO of Goshen Hospital. He said the items in the time capsule show how far Goshen Hospital has come but also how its mission has remained the same.

“Trying to meet the needs of our region and the community by providing excellent facilities, excellent healthcare, all those things are consistent themes through our entire history.”

Hospital faculty and some community members placed new items in the time capsule - like a pacemaker, a flashdrive, and some pictures. It will be placed back into the building during construction.

