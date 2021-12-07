Goshen Interfaith Hospitality Network plans to move to GCS’s Riverdale School

The Goshen Interfaith Hospitality Network plans to move part of its operations into Goshen Community Schools.

The homeless services network plans to provide temporary housing for women and children in the Riverdale School, which currently houses GCS’s night school and young adult programs.

Superintendent Steve Hope said more daytime activity will hopefully make the neighborhood around Riverdale more vibrant.

“It also places this facility for these families and single women closer to town and other amenities that they might need,” he said.

Hope said the night school program will stay in the building, though the young adult program will move. But the Interfaith Hospitality Network will be responsible for the upkeep of the building.

“The biggest benefit to us is the cost savings of maintaining and operating the building,” Hope said. “Interfaith Hospitality Network will pick up all the utility costs, the ongoing electrical and water bills and the maintenance and upkeep of the actual building itself.”

The city is also involved in the partnership, and is interested in using the green space adjacent to Riverdale as a future park.

“The city just wants to make sure that this best meets the needs of that neighborhood and that neighborhood becomes more vibrant,” Hope said.

Hope said the school district is working on a lease for the building and will bring it to the school board at a future meeting.

A release from the school district says more details and a community meeting regarding Riverdale will be announced soon.

Contact Gemma at gdicarlo@wvpe.org or follow her on Twitter at @gemma_dicarlo.

