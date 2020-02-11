Goshen Superintendent Announces Her Retirement

Goshen Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Diane Woodworth announced she will retire at the end of June this year.

Woodworth has been the superintendent since 2012. She started at the district in 2005 as Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources and Educational Services.

She began teaching in 1983 at Northridge High School in Middlebury.

All her education experience has been in Indiana.

In 2018, under Woodworth’s leadership, Goshen passed an operating referendum and a construction referendum. The district is in the process of building a new school for 5th and 6th grades and an add on to the high school.

In a letter to district staff Woodworth said she felt it was her time to retire, but she will continue to cheer on the district as a community member.