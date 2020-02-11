Goshen Superintendent Announces Her Retirement

By Jennifer Weingart 50 seconds ago

Dt. Diane Woodworth, superintendent of Goshen Schools, has announced she will retire.
Credit https://www.goshenschools.org/diane-woodworth

Goshen Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Diane Woodworth announced she will retire at the end of June this year.

Woodworth has been the superintendent since 2012. She started at the district in 2005 as Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources and Educational Services.

She began teaching in 1983 at Northridge High School in Middlebury.

All her education experience has been in Indiana.

In 2018, under Woodworth’s leadership, Goshen passed an operating referendum and a construction referendum. The district is in the process of building a new school for 5th and 6th grades and an add on to the high school.

In a letter to district staff Woodworth said she felt it was her time to retire, but she will continue to cheer on the district as a community member.

Tags: 
Dr. Diane Woodworth
Goshen Community Schools
Local

Related Content

Goshen Community Schools Breaks Ground On Two New Projects

By Jun 4, 2019

  

At a time when many school districts have too much space and not enough students, Goshen is having the opposite problem.

Goshen School Board Approves Plan to Address Overcrowding

By Barb Anguiano Jan 9, 2018
Barbara Anguiano / WVPE

 

The Goshen School Board voted today to propose a referendum aiming to address overcrowding issues in the district. They board will also propose an operational referendum with a primary focus on teacher salaries. Both referendums will be on the May 8th primary ballots for residents of the school district.
 

The plan being pursued now includes building a new intermediate school to house fifth and sixth grades, as well as adding additional classrooms to Goshen High School and renovating parts of the existing middle school.
 