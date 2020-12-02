Gov. Holcomb Ends His Two Week Quarantine

By Associated Press 31 minutes ago

Gov. Eric Holcomb, (R) Indiana
Credit (AP PHOTO/MICHAEL CONROY)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s governor has ended a quarantine that started two weeks ago after several members of his security detail were confirmed infected with the coronavirus. Gov. Eric Holcomb's spokeswoman said Tuesday that he has resumed his normal schedule and not experienced any symptoms of the respiratory disease. The governor and first lady Janet Holcomb both tested negative for COVID-19 on Nov. 20. He also tested negative for COVID-19 in mid-October after State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box announced she and some family members were infected.

Tags: 
Gov. Eric Holcomb
quarantine
Indiana
Covid-19
Local

