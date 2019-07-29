Gov. Whitmer to Democratic presidential candidates: don't take Michigan for granted

Twenty Democratic presidential candidates are about to converge on Michigan for two nights of debates in Detroit.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer will be on hand to greet the candidates. Whitmer says she’s already spoken with most of them, and she says her advice is, don’t take the industrial Midwest or the state of Michigan for granted in the primary or next year’s general election.

“Michigan voters don’t immediately fall into one category or another,” says Whitmer.

Whitmer says that means candidates have to show up with plans for economic security, job training, and ensuring clean water.

Whitmer says no candidate can win the White House without winning states like Michigan.

"All roads to the White House lead through this state, and Michiganders, you know, we want leaders who are honest, who work hard, and fix problems,” she says.

Whitmer says that means stoking anger and frustration at President Donald Trump is not enough to win the November 2020 election – and should not be enough to win the nomination.

