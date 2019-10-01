Gov. Whitmer seeks to recapture political capital with 147 line-item vetoes within GOP-passed budget

Stateside's conversation with Emily Lawler and Rick Pluta

Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Monday unveiled a mountain of line-item vetoes to the state budget sent to her by GOP leaders in the Legislature. Rick Pluta is Michigan Radio's Capitol Bureau Chief, and Emily Lawler is a political reporter with MLive. They break down which items Whitmer crossed off of the GOP-crafted budget, the Republican response to her decisions, and what all of this says about how the governor and the Legislature will work together moving forward.

