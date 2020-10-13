Gov. Whitmer Signs Expungement Expansion Legislation

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan will automatically expunge qualifying felonies after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed bills Monday in Detroit that supporters say will affect hundreds of thousands of people’s ability to work and thrive. The “Clean Slate” legislation requires the state to create an automated system over the next two years for expungements of certain felonies after 10 years and misdemeanors after seven years. The legislation does not expand expungement for certain offenses involving assault, weapons, felonies that carry a maximum sentence of life in prison or driving under the influence. Other parts of the package take effect in 180 days and allows those with marijuana misdemeanor convictions to apply for expungement.