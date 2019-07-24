Gov. Whitmer willing to look at graduated income tax to pay for fixing roads

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says she’ll take a close look at a proposal that would create a graduated income tax in Michigan.

A graduated income tax would increase the tax burden of wealthier Michiganders.



The Detroit Free Press reports increasing the state’s tax burden on wealthier Michiganders would generate more than two billion dollars annually.

Whitmer’s efforts to hike the state’s gasoline tax by 45 cents to generate more money to fix the state’s crumbling roads have been stalled by Legislative Republicans.

A supporter of a graduated income tax in the past, Whitmer appears open to it as an option for raising money for roads.

“I’m still resolute that we got to fix the roads,” Whitmer told reporters in Flint this week. “And when we do it the right way, it gives us the ability to put school aid fund dollars back in the education of our kids. General Fund dollars out of potholes and into cleaning up things like drinking water.”

The Detroit Free Press reports that Michigan voters could be asked to approve a graduated income tax possibly as early as the November 2020 election.

