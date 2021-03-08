Governor Appoints Interim Commerce Secretary After Abrupt Departure

The state of Indiana’s economic development arm has a new, temporary leader after Secretary of Commerce Jim Schellinger abruptly stepped down last week.

Gov. Eric Holcomb Monday named Jim Staton the interim Secretary of Commerce, heading up the Indiana Economic Development Corporation.

The IEDC is responsible for helping get companies to locate and add more jobs in the state.

Staton has worked for the agency for more than 15 years. Most recently, he was its senior vice president and chief business development officer, in charge of overseeing both domestic and international expansion and attraction efforts.

Staton takes over his new role immediately. Schellinger, his predecessor, announced last week he was resigning, effective immediately, because he said it was time for the agency to have a new leader.

