Governor declares state of emergency in Newaygo County for flooding

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has declared an emergency in Newaygo County.

The county was hard hit by flooding since last week from the combination of heavy rain and snowmelt.



“As Newaygo County continues to deal with the effects of severe flooding, we are doing all we can to ensure the health and safety of our residents,” Whitmer said. “By signing this declaration, the state can offer even more resources to assist the county’s efforts.”

By declaring a state of emergency, the governor is making available state resources to assist the local response and recovery efforts.

Abby Watkins is the county’s director of emergency services. She says more than a hundred homes have flood damage, most of which are not covered by flood insurance.

“This is not our typical spring flooding,” says Watkins. “Areas that don’t normally flood are flooded.”

Watkins says more than 30 roads in the county have suffered washouts from the flooding.

She says it may take six months to a year for the county to recover.

