Governor Holcomb Signs Bill Delaying Penalties From New Indiana Exam

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana schools and teachers won’t face any penalties from lower student scores on the state’s new ILEARN standardized exam under a proposal that's been signed into law.

The bill signed Wednesday by Gov. Eric Holcomb grants a two-year delay on schools receiving a lower A-F state rating based on scores from the 2019 or 2020 ILEARN exams.

he delay comes after fewer than half of Indiana students met expected achievement levels when the exam was first given in the spring of 2019. Holcomb says the delay will ensure that students, teachers and schools have the time they need to successfully adjust to the new exam.