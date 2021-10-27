Governor Holcomb: Skills training an essential link to state economic success

Listen to a broadcast version of this story.

Gov. Eric Holcomb said workforce training is a key part of the state’s solution to helping Indiana companies fill an abundance of open jobs. That came during a seminar on current workforce issues with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation titled "Lead on Talent, Lead the World."

Panelists from labor unions, international companies and government talked about current challenges keeping workers from jobs. Many spoke of a lack of affordable childcare or pathways to work that don’t involve four-year college.

Holcomb and Infosys President Ravi Kumar presented on a forthcoming digital skills training facility in Indianapolis.

Holcomb said it was apparent long before the pandemic that job skills training would be essential. He said now that need is greater than ever.

“Those are the link to success for an individual, for a community, and then for a state,” he said. “What we don’t want it to be is the missing link.”

In the panel, Kumar said the first phase of the training facility, located on the grounds of the former Indianapolis airport, is complete and will be inaugurated soon.

