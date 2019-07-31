Governor's Teacher Pay Commission Announces Public Input Session Locations, Times

The governor’s Teacher Compensation Commission will host public comment sessions across the state in August.

The commission plans to host three sessions, one each in Indianapolis, Evansville, and Elkhart.

Members from the commission and advisory council will listen to ideas and solutions from the public, as well as concerns focused on improving teacher pay in Indiana.

The commission will provide a set of policy recommendations to the governor and lawmakers ahead of the 2021 legislative session.

The first session will be hosted at the Ivy Tech Culinary and Conference Center in Indianapolis, on Monday, Aug. 19 at 7 p.m.

The second is scheduled at the Central High School Auditorium in Evansville, on Saturday, Aug. 24 at 10 a.m. local time.

The final input session is set for Monday, Aug. 27 at the Concord Junior High Cafeteria in Elkhart at 7 p.m.

People can also submit comments online.