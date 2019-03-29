Grand Rapids high school teacher accused of using racial slurs in school

A Grand Rapids Public Schools teacher is on paid leave after he allegedly used racial slurs when talking to students.

The district is investigating Britton Fowler, the Union High School English teacher who has been accused of making racially insensitive remarks.



The district released a statement this week saying it takes these allegations very seriously, and Fowler could be fired as a result of the investigation.

You can read the full statement here:



Grand Rapids Public Schools recently received information regarding alleged unprofessional conduct exhibited by a teacher at Union High School. The district takes these allegations very seriously and does not condone any behavior that may be racially motivated and in violation of our policies. Upon learning of these allegations, the district immediately began an investigation and the teacher has been placed on paid administrative leave. The outcome of the investigation could lead to discipline up to and including termination of employment

Fowler did not respond to a request for comment.

