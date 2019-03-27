Grand Rapids readies for President Trump rally

President Trump’s rally Thursday in Grand Rapids is espected to draw 10,000 to 12,000 people.

Heavy traffic and possible delays are expected.

The city of Grand Rapids is closing off streets around Van Andel Arena. Parking ramps and on-street parking in the area will be off-limits as well.

The street closures are expected to last until about 8:30 p.m. They are:

Fulton Street West from Ottawa to Ionia

Weston Street SW west of Ionia

Oakes Street SW from Ottawa to Ionia

Ottawa Avenue SW from Fulton to Oakes

The Area 2 lot on Oakes Street SW and Area 3 lot on Ionia Avenue SW will be closed to all users starting at midnight Wednesday through midnight Thursday. All-access cardholders for these lots will have access to the Louis Campau ramp on Monroe Avenue NW and McConnell Ionia lot on McConnell Street SW during that time.

Metered parking will not be allowed in the following areas:

Ottawa Avenue NW between Oakes and Fulton

Oakes Street SW between Grandville and Market

Weston Street SW between Ottawa and Grandville

Weston Street SW west of Ionia

Lot at Fulton Street SW and Ionia

The president is doing something of a victory lap in the wake of the end of the Mueller investigation into possible collusion between his 2016 campaign and Russia. A summary of the report, prepared by U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr, says the investigation found no evidence of collusion.

Protesters are expected to be outside the rally to point out the Mueller report did not “totally exonerate” the president on allegations of obstruction of justice. The attorney general’s letter says Special Counsel Robert Mueller “did not draw a conclusion” as to whether the president attempted to obstruct the investigation, although Barr’s summary found there wasn’t sufficient evidence for obstruction charges.

