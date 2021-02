Grandfather Of Granger Toddler Who Fell From Cruise Ship Sentenced To Probation

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — The Indiana parents of a toddler who plunged through an open widow on a cruise ship in Puerto Rico have filed a lawsuit against Royal Caribbean Cruises.

They accuse the company of negligence in Chloe Wiegand's death by allowing a window to be opened last July.

Chloe would have turned 2 years old this week.

The girl's grandfather, Salvatore Anello, has been charged in Puerto Rico with negligent homicide.

He insists he's colorblind and didn't know the 11th floor window was open.