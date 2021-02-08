Grandfather Of Granger Toddler Who Fell From Cruise Ship Sentenced To Probation

By Associated Press 1 hour ago

FILE - This May 11, 2006 file photo shows the Freedom of the Seas cruise ship docked in Bayonne, N.J. Police in Puerto Rico say that on Sunday, July 7, 2019, a toddler apparently slipped from her grandfather's hands and fell to her death on this cruise ship, Freedom of the Seas, while docked in Puerto Rico.
Credit MIKE DERER/AP PHOTO

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Justice officials in Puerto Rico say a grandfather who pleaded guilty to negligent homicide in the fall of his young granddaughter from an 11th-story window of a cruise ship docked in Puerto Rico has been sentenced to three years’ probation. Salvatore “Sam” Anello, of Valparaiso, Indiana, was aboard the Royal Caribbean cruise ship with family in July 2019 when the death occurred. He has said he did not know the window in the children’s play area was open and that he lifted 18-month-old Chloe Wiegand up to it so she could knock on the glass. A judge issued the sentence on Monday.

Tags: 
Chloe Wiegand
cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Local
Granger
Salvatore Anello

Related Content

Grandfather Of Granger Toddler Who Fell From Cruise Ship Pleads Guilty

By Associated Press Oct 15, 2020
MIKE DERER/AP PHOTO

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A grandfather accused in the fatal fall of his young granddaughter from an 11th-story window of a cruise ship docked in Puerto Rico last year has pleaded guilty to negligent homicide. Salvatore Anello of Valparaiso, Indiana, earlier said he would drop a not-guilty plea to help end what he called “this nightmare" for his family. Eighteen-month-old Chloe Wiegand slipped from his grasp and fell about 150 feet from an open window of Royal Caribbean Cruises’ Freedom of the Seas ship in July 2019.

Granger Girl's Family: 'Impossible' To Lean From Cruise Ship Window

By Associated Press Jan 23, 2020
MIKE DERER/AP PHOTO

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The parents of an Indiana girl who fell to her death from the open window of a cruise ship docked in Puerto Rico say it was “physically impossible” for the child’s grandfather to lean out of that window, as the cruise line has alleged, just before the toddler slipped from his hands.

Cruise Line: Grandpa Leaned Out Window Before Girl's Fall

By Associated Press Jan 18, 2020
MIKE DERER/AP PHOTO

MIAMI (AP) — Royal Caribbean Cruises says an Indiana man charged with negligent homicide in his young granddaughter’s fatal fall from a cruise ship window leaned out of that window for several seconds before he lifted the child up to it and she fell.

The cruise line’s Jan. 8 court filing comes in response to a lawsuit brought by the parents of Chloe Wiegand accusing Royal Caribbean of negligence in her fatal plunge from the 11th floor window in July in Puerto Rico.

Granger Parents Of Girl Who Fell To Her Death Sue Cruise Company

By Associated Press Dec 11, 2019
MIKE DERER/AP PHOTO

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — The Indiana parents of a toddler who plunged through an open widow on a cruise ship in Puerto Rico have filed a lawsuit against Royal Caribbean Cruises.

They accuse the company of negligence in Chloe Wiegand's death by allowing a window to be opened last July.

Chloe would have turned 2 years old this week.

The girl's grandfather, Salvatore Anello, has been charged in Puerto Rico with negligent homicide.

He insists he's colorblind and didn't know the 11th floor window was open.

Man Charged In Toddler’s Cruise Ship Death Watched Her Fall

By Associated Press Nov 26, 2019
MIKE DERER/AP PHOTO

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana man charged with negligent homicide in his granddaughter’s fatal plunge from a cruise ship docked in Puerto Rico insists that he didn’t realize an 11th-floor window was open before the 18-month-old fell to her death in July.