Ground Broken On South Shore Expansion

MUNSTER, Ind. (AP) — Officials have broken ground on an expansion of the South Shore commuter rail line through part of western Lake County. Gov. Eric Holcomb said Wednesday that the 8-mile line that will extend from Dyer to Hammond and connect to Chicago will be the largest public transit investment in Indiana history. Holcomb calls it "a game changer for northwest Indiana and the entire state.” The project includes four new stations: two in Hammond, one in Munster and one at the border of Munster and Dyer. The project, which is funded through a mix of federal, state and local dollars, is expected to cost nearly $945 million.