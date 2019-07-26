Group Holds Protest Against New South Bend Amazon Fulfillment Center

Listen to a radio version of this story.

Protestors gathered this afternoon in opposition to the Amazon fulfillment center that opened in South Bend earlier this week.

The group stood in front of the Great Lakes Capital building holding picket signs with a red slash through the Amazon logo.

Great Lakes Capital owns the building Amazon’s South Bend fulfillment center is in.

Protestor Rebecca Royce said Amazon has a history of mistreating their employees.

“You can create jobs all day long but if they’re not good jobs then it’s still defeating the purpose of what we’re trying to do,” Royce said.

The new Amazon is located near the South Bend International Airport, in an area that Royce said is residential.

She said even if Amazon doesn’t leave South Bend, she hopes they will improve working conditions and allow workers to unionize.