Group Works To Protect Michigan Lighthouse

FRANKFORT, Mich. (AP) — An organization responsible for maintaining a historic Michigan lighthouse hopes that improving the site's shoreline protection system will minimize damage from Lake Michigan's high water levels.

High water is causing problems for properties all along Michigan's shoreline, including the Point Betsie Lighthouse on the northeastern shore of Lake Michigan.

A crack in the cement barrier intended to prevent erosion in front of the lighthouse is a high priority.

The Friends of Point Betsie Lighthouse began a $1 million fundraising campaign last year to pay for the work. 

Millions Needed To Fix Michigan Roads Damaged By Great Lakes High Water

By Associated Press Feb 11, 2020
AP Photo/John Flesher

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Road damage from the overflowing Great Lakes and other waterways may carry a whopping price tag for Michigan. Brad Wieferich of the state Department of Transportation said Monday about 40 locations have been hit especially hard.

He says initial estimates suggest about $5 million will be needed for immediate fixes. But the costs of long-term repairs and upgrades could reach $100 million. Erosion and flooding are posing challenges across much of the Great Lakes region.

Great Lakes High Water Levels - No Relief In Sight

By Associated Press Feb 7, 2020
AP Photo/John Flesher

  

MANISTEE, Mich. (AP) — High water levels are wreaking havoc in the Great Lakes. The five inland seas are bursting at the seams during the region's wettest period in more than a century, which scientists say is likely connected to the warming climate.

And no relief is in sight. Forecasters expect the lakes to remain high well into 2020. Homes and businesses are flooding, roads and sidewalks are crumbling and beaches are washing away.

Indiana Dunes National Park Eyes Erosion-Fighting Sand Traps

By Associated Press Dec 26, 2019
https://www.facebook.com/IndianaDunesNPS/photos/a.388807581184247/2871764579555189/?type=3&theater

BEVERLY SHORES, Ind. (AP) — The National Park Service and a northwestern Indiana town will install sand traps along the Lake Michigan shoreline to combat beach erosion at the Indiana Dunes National Park.

The federal agency was scheduled to begin working Friday with the town of Beverly Shores to fill 300 linear feet of sand traps at the national park.

Water Levels, High Winds Erode Lake Michigan Coastline

By Dec 17, 2019
Jennifer Weingart / WVPE Public Radio

 

Water levels in Lake Michigan are at near-record highs after hitting record lows nearly seven years ago. This rapid swing, coupled with increasing storm activity is eating away at the shoreline. 

On a sunny and cold Saturday in December volunteers flocked to Weko Beach in Bridgman to fill sandbags.