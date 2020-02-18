Group Works To Protect Michigan Lighthouse

FRANKFORT, Mich. (AP) — An organization responsible for maintaining a historic Michigan lighthouse hopes that improving the site's shoreline protection system will minimize damage from Lake Michigan's high water levels.

High water is causing problems for properties all along Michigan's shoreline, including the Point Betsie Lighthouse on the northeastern shore of Lake Michigan.

A crack in the cement barrier intended to prevent erosion in front of the lighthouse is a high priority.

The Friends of Point Betsie Lighthouse began a $1 million fundraising campaign last year to pay for the work.