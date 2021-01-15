Guard Activated At Michigan Capitol Amid Increased Security

By DAVID EGGERT Associated Press 1 hour ago

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, armed men stand on the steps at the State Capitol after a rally in support of President Donald Trump in Lansing, Mich. Statehouses where Trump loyalists have rallied since the Nov. 3 election are heightening security after the storming of the U.S. Capitol this week. Police agencies in a number of states are monitoring threats of violence as legislatures return to session and as the nation prepares for the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.
Credit (AP PHOTO/PAUL SANCYA, FILE)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has activated the National Guard, the state police continues to augment its presence at the Capitol and crews will install a 6-foot fence around the 142-year-old building before potential protests ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration. Michigan State Police Col. Joe Gasper said Friday that an unknown number of demonstrators are expected to gather on the grounds Sunday, a week-and-a-half after the deadly siege at the U.S. Capitol. Troopers are being mobilized from across the state and will be joined by the National Guard and local law enforcement.

 

