Guns Not Banned At Michigan Capitol Unless Lawmakers Act

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Guns can't be banned from Michigan’s Capitol building unless legislators change the law, says an official who helps oversee the building. John Truscott, vice chairman of the Michigan State Capitol Commission, spoke Wednesday — less than a week after some protesters armed with rifles shouted at lawmakers. Truscott says the panel doesn't have jurisdiction to prohibit weapons and it's a “legislative function.” It appears unlikely the Republican-led Legislature would restrict guns. The panel will still meet Monday to discuss the issue after getting questions following the protest by conservatives angry over Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s restrictions to curb the coronavirus.