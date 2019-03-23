Monday, March 25, 2019 at 9 PM

Inspired by real events, Happy Family is a play about one determined woman. In the 1970s she led a group of working women who sued a major corporation for equal pay and equal opportunity. With the help of a roving civil rights lawyer, they won. It took them ten years of hardship, but they won.

The play was written and produced by Roy Schreiber, a retired professor of history at Indiana University South Bend.

The broadcast of Happy Family on WVPE is underwritten by the League of Women Voters of the South Bend Area.