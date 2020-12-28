Happy New Year! Here's Special Programming For The 1st Day Of 2021 On 88.1 WVPE

1 PM - Best of the Best 2020: The Great Indoors

Best of the Best is an annual ode to audio storytelling, taking listeners on a journey through the full breadth of what’s possible in stories made from sound. This hour of the program showcases three of the winning stories from the 20th annual Third Coast / Richard H. Driehaus Foundation Competition. Host Palace Shaw takes us through a journey that is both familiar to us all, and totally new: three stories of people dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. https://exchange.prx.org/pieces/346919-best-of-the-best-2020-the-great-indoors#description

7 PM - 2020: The Year in Music

This has been one of the most challenging years ever for the music industry. Sound Opinions hosts Jim DeRogatis and Greg Kot talk with people working in digital music, live music and record stores to save the music industry and lead it into 2021. https://exchange.prx.org/pieces/347615-2020-the-year-in-music