Healthcare Company Expects To Provide New Jobs For Community

Listen to a radio version of this story.

A healthcare company that recently opened in Mishawaka expects to provide nearly 100 jobs for community members.

Dynamic Synergy relocated to a larger office so they can support the 95 workers they plan on having by the end of the year. The business grew to 43 employees in the past week.

The company is a nationally recognized Women’s Business Enterprise for being at least 51 percent operated and managed by women.

Charlene Shaya is the chief operating officer of Dynamic Synergy. She said they are looking to hire people who are passionate about healthcare.

“We are excited to be part of the community. We are excited to give people an opportunity to get into healthcare. We’re excited to expand and maybe get people who weren’t working before back into the workforce and we’re excited to also give back to those who need our help in the medical community,” Shaya said.

Dynamic Synergy provides customer service for people with Medicaid and Medicare.

The company recently moved to a larger facility in Mishawaka from a location in South Bend.