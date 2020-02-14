Hearing Officer: Suspend Curtis Hill's License 60 Days Without Automatic Reinstatement

Hearing officer Myra Selby recommends that Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill have his license suspended for 60 days without automatic reinstatement. Selby describes Hill's conduct as "offensive, invasive, damaging and embarrassing."

This is far from the end of the case. Both parties (Curtis Hill and the disciplinary commission) can file petitions for the Indiana Supreme Court to review the case and the proposed sanction. That process can take a couple months. The Supreme Court then issues a final decision.

And even if Curtis Hill's license gets suspended for 60 days, it's unclear what that will mean for his ability to remain in office. State law only says this: "The attorney general shall be a citizen of and duly licensed to practice law in Indiana."

From Selby's report: Curtis Hill "offers no assurance to the Hearing Officer that these behaviors will not happen again. Further, [Hill] appears more concerned with his political and professional reputation than with addressing the charges brought before the Court."

More from Selby: "The evidence also establishes that at no point during this campaign did [Curtis Hill] urge his team to exercise caution or show respect toward the women, nor did he express concern about any potential impact his response may have on them."

Selby: "In responding to the allegations in his official capacity as the Indiana Attorney General, [Hill] used his position to intimidate the four women who alleged misconduct, three of whom were young women in their early twenties at the onset of their careers."

The Disciplinary Commission asked for two years.