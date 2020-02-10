Hello INview: What's New With The State's School Data Portal

By Jeanie Lindsay 1 minute ago

The front page of the new school data portal from the state at inview.doe.in.gov.
Credit Courtesy INView

The Indiana Department of Education rolled out the new data portal, called INview, late last month, spurred by federal school transparency laws as part of the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA). 

Spokesperson Adam Baker says it includes data previously not available on the site's predecessor, Compass. The new site features school and corporation level data on student discipline, teacher experience and demographics, and school financial information.

"At the end of the day nothing beats walking into a school and talking to staff and getting to understand that climate firsthand," he says. "But if you've got really good data that you can begin that search ... that's sort of our step and what we want to do."

But Baker says the department added other features not required by the federal government, including a school mapping and comparison tool. He says it's supposed to be more user-friendly so families moving around the state can research schools they might send their kids to.

"You can go in and compare up to three schools directly. So whether or not you want to look at them, you know, maybe they have similar demographics and you want to look at sort of how they play out," he says.

INview's more modern, cleaner look means not all information from the old site will be featured there, like graduation rate data from the past decade. But Baker says that information and more, can still be found through the department's regular website.

Contact Jeanie at jlindsa@iu.edu or follow her on Twitter at @jeanjeanielindz.

If you appreciate this kind of journalism on your local NPR station, please support it by donating at:  https://wvpe.thankyou4caring.org/ 

Tags: 
school data portal
Indiana
INView
Local

Related Content

State Departments Of Health, Education To Host Youth Vaping Prevention Trainings

By Darian Benson 1 hour ago
WFIU/WTIU

Two Indiana agencies have partnered to develop statewide trainings to help educate schools and parents on the dangers of vaping.

The Indiana State Department of Health and Indiana Department of Education will host a series of regional trainings in February and March. 

The U.S. Surgeon General named youth vaping an epidemic in 2018. The Department of Education spokesperson Adam Baker says the goal is to give educators and parents more tools.

Big Indiana Teacher Protest Didn't Prompt Funding Action

By TOM DAVIES Associated Press Feb 9, 2020
Michael Conroy/AP Photo

Several thousand teachers at a boisterous Statehouse rally put complaints about their treatment in front of Indiana lawmakers as this year's legislative session started.