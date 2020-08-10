Here Are The 11 Reasons You're Allowed To Vote By Mail In Indiana

The fight over vote-by-mail continues in Indiana as Gov. Eric Holcomb and Republicans remain opposed to expanding the system for this year’s fall election.

But voting by mail is still possible for some Hoosiers. There are 11 reasons under Indiana law voters can use to request those mail-in, absentee ballots.

Some of the simplest reasons: the voter will be out of the county or at work the entire time the polls are open; a voter is 65 or older or has a disability; or there’s a religious holiday or practice.

Members of the military, serious sex offenders and those using the state’s address confidentiality program can also vote absentee by mail. And if you have official election duties outside your precinct – or if you can’t secure transportation to the polls – you can cast a ballot by mail.

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana 2020 Two-Way. Text "elections" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on COVID-19 and the 2020 election.

Lastly, if you’re confined due to injury or illness, or if you’re caring for someone who’s confined for those reasons, you can get an absentee, vote-by-mail ballot. Some wonder if concerns about COVID-19 would count under that provision of state law.

Holcomb isn’t sure. And he’s waiting to answer until a federal judge rules on a lawsuit trying to force the state to expand vote-by-mail.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.