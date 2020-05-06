High Participation In Michigan With Mail-In Ballots

WARREN, Mich. (AP) — Michigan communities saw record turnout for local elections, as voters participated in largely mail-based contests that could be a blueprint for the presidential battleground in November. Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s office automatically sent absentee ballot applications to all 740,000 registered voters in those municipalities to discourage in-person voting Tuesday during the pandemic. Nearly 4,200 people in Michigan have died from coronavirus complications. Turnout for the elections was projected to be at least nearly double what is typical for May elections, thanks to expanded absentee voting. Voters decided school tax, bonding and other proposals.